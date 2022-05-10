(@FahadShabbir)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) may set up its embassy in Moscow in a matter of weeks, LPR Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.

"We expect that within a few weeks (the LPR embassy will be launched). We need time to prepare the office, ... for our diplomats to arrive on a business trip to take their offices. After that we will invite a representative of the Russian leadership, our partners, colleagues from the embassies of other states, international organizations, political, economic, media circles to a diplomatic ceremony in line with the international standard," Miroshnik said.

Opening the embassy and hoisting the LPR flag over the diplomatic mission will take place in a ceremonial atmosphere, Miroshnik said, adding that he hopes that the event will take place soon. The embassy staff is expected to consist of several dozen people, he noted.

"The embassy staff will be a few dozen with the vast majority, certainly, coming from (the city of) Luhansk and the Luhansk People's Republic.

Part of the people for supporting positions we will probably take from our compatriots who have been residing in Russia for a rather long time," the ambassador said.

Furthermore, the LPR could open at least two consulates in the Russian regions where people from the LPR are concentrated, he said.

"So at least two consular districts could emerge. For now, we are looking at a mechanism of honorary consuls, who may come there with a certain set of powers, which would enable us to address on the ground the problems faced by our refugees, those people who have to stay on the Russian territory now and are our citizens," Miroshnik said.

According to preliminary estimates, the largest number of people from the LPR are in the Russian regions such as Rostov, Voronezh, Belgorod, with the large share of people living in Krasnodar and Crimea, the ambassador said.