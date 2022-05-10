UrduPoint.com

LPR Needs Few Weeks To Organize Embassy's Work In Moscow - LPR Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 12:41 PM

LPR Needs Few Weeks to Organize Embassy's Work in Moscow - LPR Ambassador

The Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) may set up its embassy in Moscow in a matter of weeks, LPR Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) may set up its embassy in Moscow in a matter of weeks, LPR Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.

"We expect that within a few weeks (the LPR embassy will be launched). We need time to prepare the office, ... for our diplomats to arrive on a business trip to take their offices. After that we will invite a representative of the Russian leadership, our partners, colleagues from the embassies of other states, international organizations, political, economic, media circles to a diplomatic ceremony in line with the international standard," Miroshnik said.

Opening the embassy and hoisting the LPR flag over the diplomatic mission will take place in a ceremonial atmosphere, Miroshnik said, adding that he hopes that the event will take place soon. The embassy staff is expected to consist of several dozen people, he noted.

"The embassy staff will be a few dozen with the vast majority, certainly, coming from (the city of) Luhansk and the Luhansk People's Republic.

Part of the people for supporting positions we will probably take from our compatriots who have been residing in Russia for a rather long time," the ambassador said.

Furthermore, the LPR could open at least two consulates in the Russian regions where people from the LPR are concentrated, he said.

"So at least two consular districts could emerge. For now, we are looking at a mechanism of honorary consuls, who may come there with a certain set of powers, which would enable us to address on the ground the problems faced by our refugees, those people who have to stay on the Russian territory now and are our citizens," Miroshnik said.

According to preliminary estimates, the largest number of people from the LPR are in the Russian regions such as Rostov, Voronezh, Belgorod, with the large share of people living in Krasnodar and Crimea, the ambassador said.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Rostov Belgorod Krasnodar Voronezh Luhansk May Media Event From Refugee Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan dispatches second tranche of relief items ..

Pakistan dispatches second tranche of relief items for Afghanistan

11 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares close lower after US falls

Tokyo shares close lower after US falls

11 minutes ago
 World could see 1.5C of warming in next five years ..

World could see 1.5C of warming in next five years, warns UN agency

11 minutes ago
 Female PO held in muzaffargarh

Female PO held in muzaffargarh

11 minutes ago
 Imran dragging state institutions into politics to ..

Imran dragging state institutions into politics to escape from Tosha Khana scand ..

24 minutes ago
 CWI announces Men's squad for ODI tours to the Net ..

CWI announces Men's squad for ODI tours to the Netherlands, Pakistan

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.