LPR Negotiating Supply Of Insulin, Tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS Drugs With Russia - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Russia is looking into ways to recover the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) access to essential medications, such as insulin and tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS treatments, after humanitarian organizations halted the supply, LPR health minister Natalia Paschenko said on Wednesday

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the World Health Organization have ceased shipments of essential medicines to the LPR and the Donetsk People's Republic, the ICRC confirmed on Tuesday, citing broken logistics due to insecurity.

"In these circumstances, the Russian Federation as usual came to the aid of the Luhansk People's Republic. We are tackling the issue of supplying insulin to the republic at the moment," Paschenko said.

What specifically is being discussed is the possibility of Russia supplying alternative medications to replace those not delivered by the ICRC and the WHO, she said.

"In addition, the health ministries of the LPR and Russia are now settling the issue of supplying anti-tuberculosis drugs and antiretroviral medicines (for HIV/AIDS patients)," Paschenko said.

Over 15,500 patients in the LPR are currently facing the risk of losing access to essential medical care, given that ICRC supplies covered from 80% to 100% of LPR needs in tuberculosis, diabetes, HIV/AIDS treatments, Paschenko said, noting that existing medication stockpiles will be sufficient for three to six months at best.

