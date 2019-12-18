UrduPoint.com
LPR Parliament Passes Bill Establishing LPR Borders Within Luhansk Region's Limits

The parliament of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) passed on Wednesday the bill defining the LPR borders within the limits of Ukraine's Luhansk region, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The bill was passed unanimously by the legislature, the People's Council.

"Thirty eight [lawmakers] voted for [the bill], the decision was made unanimously," Speaker Denis Miroshnichenko said.

This happened just one day after LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that a relevant law would still be enacted.

The parliament of the neighboring Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) passed in late November a similar bill, defining the DPR borders within Donetsk region's limits.

