LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The parliament of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) passed on Wednesday the bill defining the LPR borders within the limits of Ukraine 's Luhansk region, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The bill was passed unanimously by the legislature, the People's Council.

"Thirty eight [lawmakers] voted for [the bill], the decision was made unanimously," Speaker Denis Miroshnichenko said.

This happened just one day after LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that a relevant law would still be enacted.

The parliament of the neighboring Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) passed in late November a similar bill, defining the DPR borders within Donetsk region's limits.