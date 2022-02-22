UrduPoint.com

LPR Parliament To Consider Ratification Of Agreements With Russia Tuesday Morning - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 11:50 AM

LPR Parliament to Consider Ratification of Agreements With Russia Tuesday Morning - Source

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The People's Council of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) will hold a meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the ratification of the agreements with Russia, a source in the LPR told Sputnik.

"The session will start in the morning, at 11 a.m. (09:00 GMT)," the source said.

The People's Council of Donetsk, in turn, said that the republic's parliament will consider the agreement on friendship and cooperation with Russia on Tuesday.

