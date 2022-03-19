UrduPoint.com

LPR People's Militia Reports Destruction Of 40 Ukrainian Troops In Past 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2022 | 02:30 PM

LPR People's Militia Reports Destruction of 40 Ukrainian Troops in Past 24 Hours

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The Ukrainian military lost 40 troops dead in clashes with the forces of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) over the past day, the LPR People's Militia said on Saturday.

"During clashes with the units of the defense agency over the past 24 hours, the enemy suffered significant losses in human force and military equipment, namely 40 troops, one BMP-1 infantry combat vehicle, and one armored personnel carrier," the statement posted on Telegram read.

The Ukrainian troops also lost three vehicles of unspecified type and three 120mm mortars, according to the statement.

