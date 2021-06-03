UrduPoint.com
LPR Plans To Recognize Ukrainian Security Service As Terrorist Organization - Prosecutors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:34 PM

LPR Plans to Recognize Ukrainian Security Service as Terrorist Organization - Prosecutors

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The chief prosecutor's office in the breakaway Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) plans to appeal to the Supreme Court of the LPR with a request on recognizing the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine as terrorist organizations, Inna Semenova, the spokeswoman of the prosecutor's office, said on Thursday.

"At the moment, the LPR General Prosecutor is deciding the issue of preparing and sending a request to the LPR Supreme Court on recognizing the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine as terrorist organizations," Semenova said at a briefing.

