LPR Prosecutor General Killed in Explosion in Office in Luhansk - LPR Interior Ministry

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Sergei Gorenko, the prosecutor general of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), was killed on Friday in an explosion in the building of the his office in Luhansk, Vitaly Kiselev, assistant to the head of the LPR Interior Ministry, told Sputnik.

"LPR Prosecutor General Sergei Gorenko died in an IED explosion in the building of the Prosecutor General's Office in Luhansk," Kiselev said.

A Sputnik correspondent previously reported that a powerful explosion had been heared in the center of Luhansk in the building of the Prosecutor General's Office. The area is cordoned off.