LPR Prosecutor General's Office Prepares Complaints To ECHR Over Shelling By Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The Prosecutor General's Office of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) is preparing together with the republic's residents complaints the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in connection with shelling by Ukrainian forces, spokeswoman Inna Semenova said on Friday.

"Our investigators continue to provide advisory assistance to the affected residents of the republic when drawing up complaints to the ECHR, and also continue to record the results of shelling by the forces of Ukraine on the territory of the ДЗК in order to achieve justice in the future and that all those responsible be punished," Semenova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

