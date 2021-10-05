UrduPoint.com

LPR Prosecutors Asks Belarus For Assistance In Case Against Saakashvili

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:49 PM

The prosecutor general's office of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) on Tuesday asked Belarusian colleagues for assistance in the criminal case against former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, spokeswoman Inna Semenova said

Earlier in the day, LPR prosecutors opened the case against Saakashvili over his possible involvement in killing police officers and civilians during protests in Kiev in 2014.

"Within the framework of the criminal case initiated by the investigative department of the LPR General Prosecutor's Office against Mikheil Saakashvili ... it was established that earlier the general prosecutor's office of Belarus interrogated persons involved in the mass shootings in February 2014 of law enforcement officers and civilians," Semenova told reporters.

The spokeswoman added that these persons were interrogated by the Belarusian side at the request for international legal assistance with Ukraine, within the framework of criminal proceedings on the facts of the murders of law enforcement officers.

"The testimonies obtained by our Belarusian colleagues are essential for establishing the truth about the events of February 2014. Taking into account the fruitful experience of previous cooperation, the LPR general prosecutor's office appeals to the law enforcement agencies of Belarus with a request to assist in carrying out investigative actions with witnesses of the murder of law enforcement officials and civilians previously questioned by the Belarusian side," Semenova added.

LPR prosecutors believe that Saakashvili organized the arrival of a group of snipers from Georgia to Ukraine who opened fire against protesters and police officers in Kiev in 2014.

