LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The Prosecutor General's Office of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) received evidence, through investigative operations conducted in Belarus with Roman Protasevich (co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, labeled as extremist in Belarus), of his involvement in murders of civilians in Donbas, LPR Prosecutor General Sergey Gorenko said on Wednesday.

"The republic's law enforcement agents managed to obtain sufficient irrefutable evidence of the involvement of the defendant in the activities of nationalist pro-Ukrainian group Azov, which is banned in the LPR, in brutal killings of civilians in Donbas in 2014-2015, and in the use of prohibited means and methods of war," Gorenko said at a briefing.