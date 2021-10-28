UrduPoint.com

LPR Prosecutors Launching Criminal Probe Into Kiev's Abduction Of LPR Officer

Thu 28th October 2021

"A criminal case was initiated into the abduction of Andrei Kosyak, an observer officer of the LPR representative office in the JCCC, committed by a group of persons upon a preliminary collusion with the threat of using dangerous violence and with the use of weapons," Semenova told reporters.

