LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The prosecutor general office of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) launches a criminal probe into Kiev's abduction of officer Andrei Kosyak, representing the LPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC), spokeswoman Inna Semenova said on Thursday.

"A criminal case was initiated into the abduction of Andrei Kosyak, an observer officer of the LPR representative office in the JCCC, committed by a group of persons upon a preliminary collusion with the threat of using dangerous violence and with the use of weapons," Semenova told reporters.