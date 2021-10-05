LPR Prosecutors Open Criminal Case Against Saakashvili

UrduPoint.com

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The prosecutor general's office of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) on Tuesday opened a criminal case against former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili over his possible involvement in killing police officers in Kiev in 2014.

"On October 5, 2021, specialists of the Investigation Department ... of the LPR General Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case against Mikheil Nikolayevich Saakavshvili, a citizen of Ukraine according to his passport .

.. on the fact of threatening the life of law enforcement officers, as well as the murder of two or more persons, committed in a generally dangerous way, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons on the grounds of political and ideological enmity, on the basis of the conducted crime," the LPR prosecutor general's office said.

LPR prosecutors believe that Saakashvili organized the arrival of a group of snipers from Georgia to Ukraine who opened fire against protesters and police officers in Kiev in 2014.

