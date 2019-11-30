LPR Reports Shooting by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas Over Last 24 Hours

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The Ukrainian armed forces have opened fire at the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) once during the last 24 hours, the LPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) told Sputnik.

"We have registered one shooting by Ukraine's armed forces over November 29 [Friday]," the office said.

The office specified that the Ukrainian armed forces had fired their grenade launchers at the area of Lohvynove village.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. There have been many attempts to resolve the conflict or, at the very least, stop the shooting.

On July 21, an indefinite ceasefire between Ukraine, and the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk entered into force.