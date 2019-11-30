UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LPR Reports Shooting By Ukrainian Armed Forces In Donbas Over Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 11:40 AM

LPR Reports Shooting by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas Over Last 24 Hours

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The Ukrainian armed forces have opened fire at the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) once during the last 24 hours, the LPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) told Sputnik.

"We have registered one shooting by Ukraine's armed forces over November 29 [Friday]," the office said.

The office specified that the Ukrainian armed forces had fired their grenade launchers at the area of Lohvynove village.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. There have been many attempts to resolve the conflict or, at the very least, stop the shooting.

On July 21, an indefinite ceasefire between Ukraine, and the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk entered into force.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Luhansk Donetsk April July November Government

Recent Stories

PM Khan to arrive in Lahore for day-long visit tod ..

3 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 November 2019

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

No place for favoritism in govt: Asad Shamim

4 hours ago

Russia Supports Palestine Authorities' Efforts to ..

11 hours ago

UAE wins second term on IMO Council

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.