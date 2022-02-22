UrduPoint.com

LPR Representative Sees Every Reason To Restore Region's Historical Borders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 01:20 PM

LPR Representative Sees Every Reason to Restore Region's Historical Borders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) There is every reason for restoring the historical borders of the former Luhansk region, the representative of the Luhansk People's Republic in the political subgroup of the contact group, Rodion Miroshnik, believes.

"This was fixed quite a long time ago in the constitutions of both the DPR and the LPR, our borders run along the administrative borders of the former Luhansk and Donetsk regions, referendums were held in these territories, so we have every reason for this, both formal and informal," he said on the air of Youtube channel Soloviev Live.

"I think that now is a good chance, I am sure that there will be a rather serious crisis of power in Ukraine, and in this state it is possible to come to the point that these borders are restored and we return our lands back," he added.

>