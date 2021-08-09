UrduPoint.com

LPR Representatives Have Visited Minsk To Question Protasevich - Lukashenko

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

LPR Representatives Have Visited Minsk to Question Protasevich - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) have paid a visit to Minsk to question Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

They came here [representatives of the LPR], He was interrogated. I said: 'yes, let them come if you have any questions, let them ask, but in Belarus.' They have arrived, interrogated [him], explained everything, they remained satisfied with this conversation," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.

Related Topics

Visit Minsk Luhansk Belarus

Recent Stories

Fly Emirates to Dubai and visit the world in one p ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and visit the world in one place with a complimentary Expo ..

16 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan

Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan

23 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital ..

Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital pleading&#039; 24 hours a day ..

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports partners with GANS to provide a ..

Abu Dhabi Airports partners with GANS to provide air navigation services

26 minutes ago
 ERC organises 4th group wedding in Socotra, 23rd i ..

ERC organises 4th group wedding in Socotra, 23rd in Yemen

26 minutes ago
 Gas leakage caused inferno in passenger van in Guj ..

Gas leakage caused inferno in passenger van in Gujranwala

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.