LPR Representatives Have Visited Minsk to Question Protasevich - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) have paid a visit to Minsk to question Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

They came here [representatives of the LPR], He was interrogated. I said: 'yes, let them come if you have any questions, let them ask, but in Belarus.' They have arrived, interrogated [him], explained everything, they remained satisfied with this conversation," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.