LPR Says Has Information That Ukrainian Soldiers Lay Down Weapons, Refuse To Obey Kiev

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 02:31 PM

The head of the breakaway Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, said on Thursday that he had information that Ukrainian soldiers were refusing to carry out the orders from Kiev

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The head of the breakaway Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, said on Thursday that he had information that Ukrainian soldiers were refusing to carry out the orders from Kiev.

"We have information that servicemen of the Ukrainian army refuse to carry out the orders of the criminal Kiev regime and lay down their weapons," Pasechnik told reporters.

