LPR Says Its Serviceman Killed in Donbas After Ukrainian Sniper Opened Fire

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Ukrainian forces targeted the territory of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic on Tuesday, its representation office to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said, adding that one LPR serviceman was killed.

Earlier in the day, the LPR representative to the JCCC said that Ukraine has not opened fire since January 28.

"At 15.00 (12:00 GMT) the armed formations of Ukraine from the direction of the settlement of Orekhovo opened sniper fire in the direction of the settlement of Golubovskoye, resulting in the death of a serviceman of the People's Militia of the LPR," the representative told reporters.

The conflict in Donbas between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics has been going on since 2014. The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine the Normandy group in February 2015. However, the agreement has not been observed so far and sporadic clashes continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.