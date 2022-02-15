LPR Says Its Servicemen Killed in Donbas After Ukrainian Sniper Opened Fire

The Ukrainian forces targeted the territory of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic on Tuesday, its representation office to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said, adding that one LPR serviceman was killed

Earlier in the day, the LPR representative to the JCCC said that Ukraine has not opened fire since January 28.

"At 15.00 (12:00 GMT) the armed formations of Ukraine from the direction of the settlement of Orekhovo opened sniper fire in the direction of the settlement of Golubovskoye, resulting in the death of a serviceman of the People's Militia of the LPR," the representative told reporters.