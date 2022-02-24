UrduPoint.com

LPR Says Kiev Used Rocket Artillery During Shelling Of LPR For 1st Time Since Feb 2015

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 03:51 PM

LPR Says Kiev Used Rocket Artillery During Shelling of LPR for 1st Time Since Feb 2015

Kiev has used rocket artillery systems during the shelling of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) for the first time since February 2015, LPR people's militia spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said on Thursday

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Kiev has used rocket artillery systems during the shelling of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) for the first time since February 2015, LPR people's militia spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said on Thursday.

"For the first time since February 2015, during the shelling of the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic, the enemy used rocket artillery," Filiponenko told reporters.

The official noted that the Ukrainian armed forces fired 80 missiles from multiple rocket launcher systems BM-21 "Grad."

