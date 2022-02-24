LPR Says Launched Operation Against Ukrainian Army, Civilians Not Threatened

UrduPoint.com

The Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) announced on Thursday that it had begun a military operation to free Kiev-controlled areas of the Luhansk region and that only military facilities would be targeted

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) announced on Thursday that it had begun a military operation to free Kiev-controlled areas of the Luhansk region and that only military facilities would be targeted.

"On February 24, the People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic began artillery preparation and an operation to liberate the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk People's Republic," an LPR militia spokesperson said in a video message.

"People's Militia units are firing only at military facilities, and places where personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine gather," the spokesperson added.

Civilians are in no danger yet residents of LPR frontline areas and those living on the territory "temporarily controlled by Kiev" are urged to remain in their homes and go down to bomb shelters if possible, the spokesperson said.

"I appeal to the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to surrender their weapons, leave their positions and not carry out the criminal orders of their armed forces," the spokesperson stressed.

