LPR Says Opened Return Fire Towards Ukrainian Position After Serviceman Killed

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 09:00 PM

The People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) on Tuesday opened a return fire at Ukrainian positions after one serviceman was killed in the Donbas, the militia's spokesman, Anton Mikuzhis, said

Earlier in the day, the LPR said that one serviceman was killed by a Ukrainian sniper.

"In order to protect the civilian population and to avoid new casualties among the People's Militia, our defenders were forced to open fire. Accurate data on enemy casualties are being established," Mikuzhis told reporters.

