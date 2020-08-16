UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LPR Says Registered 1 Breach Of Ceasefire By Ukraine Over Last 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 09:00 AM

LPR Says Registered 1 Breach of Ceasefire by Ukraine Over Last 24 Hours

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Ukrainian armed forces have breached the agreed-upon ceasefire once within the past day by attacking the territory of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the LPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on ceasefire (JCCC) told Sputnik on Sunday.

A total ceasefire between Donbas and Kiev, as well as new measures to maintain it, entered force late July.

"There has been one shooting by the Ukrainian armed units registered on August 15," an LPR representative said, specifying that the Ukrainians have attacked the Lohvynove village.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats, including during the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict.

The eastern Ukrainian peace process saw a breakthrough when negotiators signed an exhaustive list of measures on how to maintain the peace in the volatile region. The measures include a blanket ban on deploying military equipment or using drones in reconnaissance, sabotage, or offensive missions in sensitive locations. In an unprecedented step, a system of holding ceasefire violators accountable was also agreed upon by the sides.

Related Topics

Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev April July August September Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Emirati, Israeli companies sign R&amp;D agreement ..

8 hours ago

Manchester City battle Lyon for place in semi-fina ..

9 hours ago

FPCCI organizes webinar on e-Commerce

9 hours ago

Shibli Faraz says cheap electricity govt’s top p ..

10 hours ago

CPEC Authority launches Internship Programme

11 hours ago

M.S. Dhoni announces retirement from international ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.