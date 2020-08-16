LPR Says Registered 1 Breach of Ceasefire by Ukraine Over Last 24 Hours

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Ukrainian armed forces have breached the agreed-upon ceasefire once within the past day by attacking the territory of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the LPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on ceasefire (JCCC) told Sputnik on Sunday.

A total ceasefire between Donbas and Kiev, as well as new measures to maintain it, entered force late July.

"There has been one shooting by the Ukrainian armed units registered on August 15," an LPR representative said, specifying that the Ukrainians have attacked the Lohvynove village.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats, including during the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict.

The eastern Ukrainian peace process saw a breakthrough when negotiators signed an exhaustive list of measures on how to maintain the peace in the volatile region. The measures include a blanket ban on deploying military equipment or using drones in reconnaissance, sabotage, or offensive missions in sensitive locations. In an unprecedented step, a system of holding ceasefire violators accountable was also agreed upon by the sides.