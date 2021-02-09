LPR Says Ukrainian Army Shells Donbas Locality

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Ukrainian Armed Forces opened fire from grenade launchers and mortars at the locality of Pervomaisk in Donbas, controlled by the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), LPR People's Militia spokesman Yakov Osadchy told reporters.

Earlier, the representative office of the LPR in the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) said the Ukrainian army overnight to February 8 had opened fire on the LPR-controlled village of Zolote-5 in Donbas. The shelling damaged a school.

"Having violated the second point of additional measures to control and strengthen the ceasefire, militants of the 92nd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from positions near the settlement of Katerinovka [under Kiev's control] fired on the area of the locality of Pervomaisk," Osadchy said.