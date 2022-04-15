UrduPoint.com

LPR Says Ukrainian Special Services Plot Terrorist Attack In Luhansk On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LPR Says Ukrainian Special Services Plot Terrorist Attack in Luhansk on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Ukrainian special services are preparing a terrorist act in Luhansk, for this purpose, the operators of this attack are calling on the residents to join a rally in the city center on April 16, the Ministry of State Security of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said on Friday. 

"The LPR state security ministry has received information about a terrorist act planned by Ukrainian special services in the capital of the republic," the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry reported that Ukrainian centers of information and psychological operations are actively spreading provocative messages at the behest of foreign special services, which instigate citizens to attend an unauthorized rally alleged to be held on April 16 at the Theater Square in Luhansk.

The ministry said that Ukraine uses social networks as well as bulk mailing to users of instant messengers, whose phone services provider is Vodafone Ukraine to disseminate this false information. According to the ministry, they established that this bulk mailing is operated from Ukraine. There is also information that foreign intelligence services are planning to carry out a terrorist attack at the time of the alleged mass gathering of people in the center of Luhansk.

"The Ministry of State Security urges citizens not to respond to provocations of the special services of Ukraine, not to expose themselves and their loved ones to danger, to be as vigilant as possible," the ministry said.

