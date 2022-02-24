LPR Soldier Killed After Shelling From Ukrainian Side - LPR mission to JCCC

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) A soldier of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) was killed after shelling from the Ukrainian side on Wednesday, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"At 20.

35 (17:35 GMT) the armed formations of Ukraine violated the ceasefire from the direction of the settlement of (Kiev-controlled) Novoaleksandrivka in the direction of the settlement of (LPR-controlled) Kalinovo-Borshchevatoe, resulting in the death of a serviceman of the people's militia of the LPR," the mission's spokesperson told reporters.