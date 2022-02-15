UrduPoint.com

LPR State Security Ministry Says Prevented Terrorist Attack In Center Of Luhansk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 09:10 PM

LPR State Security Ministry Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Center of Luhansk

The Ministry of State Security of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said its employees had prevented a terrorist attack at the site of a rally of internationalist soldiers scheduled for Tuesday in Luhansk

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Ministry of State Security of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said its employees had prevented a terrorist attack at the site of a rally of internationalist soldiers scheduled for Tuesday in Luhansk.

"In the course of a survey of the area, the ministry's officers found and defused an improvised explosive device in a trash can near the monument to the Warriors-Internationalists (in the center of Luhansk), consisting of a mobile phone, an electric detonator, two TNT blocks with a total weight of 400 grams and striking elements" the ministry's spokesperson said.

He clarified that the ministry of state security of the LPR had reason to believe that the detonation of an improvised explosive device should have been carried out during a rally dedicated to the Day of Remembrance of combatants who performed their duty outside the Fatherland, which was scheduled for the morning of February 15.

