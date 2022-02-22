LPR to Call on Kiev to Voluntarily Withdraw Troops From Luhansk Region - Deputy Speaker

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Luhansk People's Republic will call on Ukraine to voluntarily withdraw troops from the Luhansk region, otherwise action will be taken, Dmitry Khoroshilov, deputy speaker of the LPR parliament, said on Tuesday.

"Within the framework of the legislation of our republics, there are laws on the state border, which clearly state that the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic is the territory of the former Luhansk region ... There is our territory occupied by Ukrainian troops. I think that we should call on Ukraine to withdraw its troops voluntarily. If this will not happen, I think a decision will be made that will allow establishing peace and restoring our territorial integrity throughout the entire territory of the Luhansk People's Republic," Khoroshilov told reporters.