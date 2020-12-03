LPR Urges UN Security Council Meeting Participants to Sort Out Situation in Donbas

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The plenipotentiary representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Trilateral Contact Group, LPR Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego called on the participants of the UN Security Council's informal meeting to sort out the current situation in Donbas.

On Russia's initiative, the UN Security Council on Wednesday held an informal meeting dedicated to the implementation of the Minsk agreements. Deinego and the representative of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Contact Group, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova were invited to take part in the online event.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev planned to boycott the meeting.

"I would like to thank you for such an opportunity to bring our problems to such a high level and call on all the participants of this meeting and all other countries to try to substantively sort out the situation and draw the right conclusions," Deinego said during a speech at the Security Council meeting.

The LPR plenipotentiary invited "those who find it possible" to visit the Donbas republics to talk to people and look at the current problems from the inside.