LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The head of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, welcomed the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a military operation, the LPR's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The head of the republic welcomed Putin's decision to launch the special military operation in the Donbas," the ministry said on Telegram.