UrduPoint.com

LPR's People's Militia Says Ukraine Dispatched Heavy Armament To Donbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 03:20 PM

LPR's People's Militia Says Ukraine Dispatched Heavy Armament to Donbas

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021)   The People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said on Sunday that 12 2A36 Giatsint-B field guns arrived at theKiev-controlled Rubizhne station in Donbas.

The LPR's intelligence service has recently revealed 17 military equipment items during a week in localities under Kiev's control near the contact line, according to the People's Militia.

"The arrival of 12 towed 2A36 Giatsint-B howitzers at the railway station in the Rubizhne locality has been detected," a spokesperson of the People's Militia told reporters.

The deployment of Ukraine's armament and armored vehicles in inhabited localities contradicts the truce measures adopted by both sides, the official added.

"The units of the People's Militia constantly monitor the enemy strictly abiding by the terms of the existing truce and are ready to quickly react to the changes of the environment upon the order of the command," the spokesperson noted.

In summer 2020, additional measures to ensure ceasefire entered into force in Donbas. The measures prohibit fire, armament deployment in and around inhabited localities, offensive operations and acts of sabotage. Additionally, the measures entail disciplinary liability for breaching the ceasefire, which is in effect till the full resolution of the conflict.

The skirmishes in the region continue periodically even after the Minsk contact group adopted truce agreements to de-escalate the conflict.

Related Topics

Resolution Fire Ukraine Vehicles Minsk Luhansk Kiev Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

UAE announces 94 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoverie ..

UAE announces 94 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 New judges sworn in before Minister of Justice

New judges sworn in before Minister of Justice

6 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first ag ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first against Bangaldesh

12 minutes ago
 ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy ..

ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy sign MoU

21 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution investigates into violations of ..

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of real estate developer

1 hour ago
 &#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promot ..

&#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promote Expo 2025 Osaka

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.