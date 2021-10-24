(@FahadShabbir)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) The People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said on Sunday that 12 2A36 Giatsint-B field guns arrived at theKiev-controlled Rubizhne station in Donbas.

The LPR's intelligence service has recently revealed 17 military equipment items during a week in localities under Kiev's control near the contact line, according to the People's Militia.

"The arrival of 12 towed 2A36 Giatsint-B howitzers at the railway station in the Rubizhne locality has been detected," a spokesperson of the People's Militia told reporters.

The deployment of Ukraine's armament and armored vehicles in inhabited localities contradicts the truce measures adopted by both sides, the official added.

"The units of the People's Militia constantly monitor the enemy strictly abiding by the terms of the existing truce and are ready to quickly react to the changes of the environment upon the order of the command," the spokesperson noted.

In summer 2020, additional measures to ensure ceasefire entered into force in Donbas. The measures prohibit fire, armament deployment in and around inhabited localities, offensive operations and acts of sabotage. Additionally, the measures entail disciplinary liability for breaching the ceasefire, which is in effect till the full resolution of the conflict.

The skirmishes in the region continue periodically even after the Minsk contact group adopted truce agreements to de-escalate the conflict.