Lucerne 2021 Winter Universiade Canceled Over Omicron Coronvarius Variant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The 2021 Winter Universiade, scheduled to take place in December in the Swiss city of Lucerne, has been canceled over the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, the Swiss University sports Federation said on Monday.

The organizers said that the event is canceled due to "a very dynamic development of the pandemic and associated travel restrictions."