'Lucky Star' Guides Ogier To Record-extending 10th Monte Carlo Rally
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Gap, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) French driver Sebastien Ogier said he followed "my lucky star" to a record-extending 10th Monte Carlo Rally on Sunday.
The 41-year-old, locally-born, eight-time former world champion took the season-opener he first won in 2009 with his Welsh Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans in second.
Ogier, who once again is only competing part-time this season, took the lead in the event steeped in motorsport history on Friday afternoon.
