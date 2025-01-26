'Lucky star' guides Ogier to record-extending 10th Monte Carlo Rally

Gap, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) French driver Sebastien Ogier said he followed "my lucky star" to a record-extending 10th Monte Carlo Rally on Sunday.

The 41-year-old, locally-born, eight-time former world champion took the season-opener he first won in 2009 with his Welsh Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans in second.

Ogier, who once again is only competing part-time this season, took the lead in the event steeped in motorsport history on Friday afternoon.