Lucu replaces Dupont for France Six Nations title decider

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Maxime Lucu starts instead of injured Antoine Dupont for France's Six Nations title decider with Scotland in Paris this weekend, head coach Fabien Galthie announced on Thursday.

Scrum-half Lucu is one of two changes from last weekend's trouncing of holders Ireland.

Victory this Saturday at the Stade de France guarantees Les Bleus the trophy for the second time in three years.

Captain Dupont has been ruled out for at least six months with a serious knee injury suffered in Dublin and was substituted by 32-year-old Lucu at Lansdowne Road.

The other modification is Gael Fickou replacing Pierre-Louis Barassi in midfield to partner Yoram Moefana.

Barassi suffered a head injury in the Ireland win.

No 8 Gregory Alldritt leads the side, as he did in the Irish capital after Dupont's injury.

Team (15-1)

Thomas Ramos; Damia Penaud, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Romain Ntamack, Maxime Lucu; Gregory Alldritt (capt), Paul Boudehent, Francois Cros; Mickael Guillard, Thibaud Flament; Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille, Dorian Aldegheri, Hugo Auradou Emmanuel Meafou, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch, Nolann Le Garrec