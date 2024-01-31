Lucu Replaces Dupont For France's Six Nations Opener
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Scrum-half Maxime Lucu will start France's Six Nations opener against Ireland this week beginning a campaign without talismanic captain Antoine Dupont, head coach Fabien Galthie said on Wednesday.
Lucu deputises for Dupont as the former World Rugby player of the year misses the tournament to prepare to play Rugby Sevens at this year's Paris Olympics.
The 31-year-old will partner Bordeaux-Begles team-mate Matthieu Jalibert at half-back with Toulouse fly-half Romain Ntamack still suffering from a knee issue.
No 8 Gregory Alldritt takes over the captaincy from Dupont for Friday's game in Marseille against titleholders Ireland.
Dupont's absence is one of five changes in the starting lineup made by Galthie compared with the team for the disappointing Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss to South Africa in October.
Lucu's club team-mate Yoram Moefana comes in for Louis Bielle-Biarrey on the left wing while three changes in the pack see call-ups for flanker Francois Cros and the lock pairing of Paul Willemse and Paul Gabrillagues.
Stade Francais lock Gabrillagues, 30, is handed his first Test appearance since the 2019 World Cup alongside South Africa-born Paul Willemse, with Thibaud Flament out injured and Cameron Woki on the bench.
Cros also benefits from an injury with Anthony Jelonch sidelined with a serious knee problem.
Peato Mauvaka pips fellow Toulouse front-rower Julien Marchand to the hooker spot, to start just his 10th Test out of 30 international appearances.
Another Bordeaux-Begles back Damian Penaud is on the opposite wing to Moefana and is three tries away from Philippe Sella's France try scoring record of 38.
Tight-head prop Uini Atonio, 33, retains his spot, making a U-turn on his retirement following the loss to the Springboks, as does replacement fellow veteran in lock Romain Taofifenua, who is in line for his 50th appearance.
Also on the bench is Racing 92's fleet-footed scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec, who is set for his Les Bleus bow, after an impressive start to the domestic season.
Le Garrec has scored 10 tries in 16 games so for this term, and was an unused substitute for France during last year's Six Nations.
France (15-1)
Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Gregory Alldritt (capt), Charles Ollivon, Francois Cros; Paul Willemse, Paul Gabrillagues; Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille
Replacements: Julien Marchand, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Cameron Woki, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent, Nolann Le Garrec, Louis Bielle-Biarrey
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From World
-
French police make arrests as farmers close in on key locations8 minutes ago
-
Victims of genocide in Rwanda still being found 30 years on28 minutes ago
-
French farmers close in on key spots as police deployed in force38 minutes ago
-
H&M shares tumble as CEO steps down48 minutes ago
-
Thai court orders end to royal insult law reform campaign48 minutes ago
-
Maldives chief prosecutor assaulted with hammer48 minutes ago
-
France says EU-S.America trade deal 'won't be signed as is'58 minutes ago
-
Putin challenger Nadezhdin submits presidential bid1 hour ago
-
H&M shares tumble as CEO steps down2 hours ago
-
Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiatory rite2 hours ago
-
Muscat International Film Festival kicks off in March2 hours ago
-
Fujitsu CFO apologises over UK post office scandal2 hours ago