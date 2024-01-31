Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Scrum-half Maxime Lucu will start France's Six Nations opener against Ireland this week beginning a campaign without talismanic captain Antoine Dupont, head coach Fabien Galthie said on Wednesday.

Lucu deputises for Dupont as the former World Rugby player of the year misses the tournament to prepare to play Rugby Sevens at this year's Paris Olympics.

The 31-year-old will partner Bordeaux-Begles team-mate Matthieu Jalibert at half-back with Toulouse fly-half Romain Ntamack still suffering from a knee issue.

No 8 Gregory Alldritt takes over the captaincy from Dupont for Friday's game in Marseille against titleholders Ireland.

Dupont's absence is one of five changes in the starting lineup made by Galthie compared with the team for the disappointing Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss to South Africa in October.

Lucu's club team-mate Yoram Moefana comes in for Louis Bielle-Biarrey on the left wing while three changes in the pack see call-ups for flanker Francois Cros and the lock pairing of Paul Willemse and Paul Gabrillagues.

Stade Francais lock Gabrillagues, 30, is handed his first Test appearance since the 2019 World Cup alongside South Africa-born Paul Willemse, with Thibaud Flament out injured and Cameron Woki on the bench.

Cros also benefits from an injury with Anthony Jelonch sidelined with a serious knee problem.

Peato Mauvaka pips fellow Toulouse front-rower Julien Marchand to the hooker spot, to start just his 10th Test out of 30 international appearances.

Another Bordeaux-Begles back Damian Penaud is on the opposite wing to Moefana and is three tries away from Philippe Sella's France try scoring record of 38.

Tight-head prop Uini Atonio, 33, retains his spot, making a U-turn on his retirement following the loss to the Springboks, as does replacement fellow veteran in lock Romain Taofifenua, who is in line for his 50th appearance.

Also on the bench is Racing 92's fleet-footed scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec, who is set for his Les Bleus bow, after an impressive start to the domestic season.

Le Garrec has scored 10 tries in 16 games so for this term, and was an unused substitute for France during last year's Six Nations.

France (15-1)

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Gregory Alldritt (capt), Charles Ollivon, Francois Cros; Paul Willemse, Paul Gabrillagues; Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Cameron Woki, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent, Nolann Le Garrec, Louis Bielle-Biarrey