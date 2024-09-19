Open Menu

Lufthansa, Air France Extend Suspension Of Mideast Flights

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Lufthansa and Air France announced Thursday they were extending a suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran and Beirut, as regional tensions soar following deadly explosions in Lebanon this week.

German group Lufthansa said flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran will now be cancelled until September 24 due to "the current situation".

Flights to Beirut will be suspended until October 26, it said in a statement.

France's main carrier Air France said it was extending its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut until end-Friday, also citing "the security situation" in the region.

Hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies used by the Hezbollah exploded across Lebanon this week, killing 37 people and wounding more than 2,900 others.

The unprecedented attacks have fuelled fears of an all-out war engulfing the region.

The Lufthansa group -- whose carriers also include SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines -- has repeatedly modified its flight schedule in recent months due to heightened tensions in the middle East, as have other airlines.

"The safety of our passengers and crews is always our top priority," Lufthansa said, adding that it would reassess the situation "in the coming days".

