UrduPoint.com

Lufthansa Avoids Strike As Pilots Reach Wage Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Lufthansa avoids strike as pilots reach wage deal

Pilots of German airline Lufthansa have called off a planned strike later this week following a last-minute deal in wage negotiations with the carrier, their union Cockpit said Tuesday

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pilots of German airline Lufthansa have called off a planned strike later this week following a last-minute deal in wage negotiations with the carrier, their union Cockpit said Tuesday.

The pilots of both passenger and cargo aircraft were due to begin their industrial action from Wednesday, but "an agreement has been reached," said a spokesman from Cockpit, adding that the walkout "would therefore be cancelled".

Just hours ago, the pilots said they would walk out from Wednesday 00h01 to Thursday 23h59, while the industrial action for those operating cargo flights would last a day longer to Friday 23h59.

Faced with the threat of new chaos, Lufthansa's management immediately said it would put forward a "better offer" to the union at urgent talks during the day.

The airline was forced to cancel almost all its flights on Friday due to a one-day strike by the pilots, affecting 130,000 passengers.

No details were provided as yet about the wage deal, and Lufthansa has declined comment.

Related Topics

German All From Agreement

Recent Stories

PFMA increases price of 15kg flour bag by Rs50

PFMA increases price of 15kg flour bag by Rs50

9 minutes ago
 Pb Health Secretary reviews dengue situation in Pu ..

Pb Health Secretary reviews dengue situation in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Distt Admin arranges free gyne medical camp for fl ..

Distt Admin arranges free gyne medical camp for flood affectees

6 minutes ago
 German Police Investigating 10 Cases Related to Re ..

German Police Investigating 10 Cases Related to Recent Protests in City of Leipz ..

5 minutes ago
 Climate change, global warming accelerating glacia ..

Climate change, global warming accelerating glacial melting: President

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's rupee continues to lose value against U ..

Pakistan's rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.