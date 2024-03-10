Lufthansa cabin crews to strike in German cities

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Lufthansa cabin crews have called a two-day strike next week in the German cities of Frankfurt and Munich, the UFO union announced on Saturday, days after the airline announced record profits.

"On Thursday, the group announced a record result," said union leader Joachim Vazquez Buerger. "The cabin crew have to be able to benefit from this success, and the efforts made during the Coronavirus crisis must be rewarded."

The strike will cover flights out of Frankfurt on Tuesday and flights from Munich on Wednesday, with Lufthansa subsidiary CityLine also affected.

On Thursday, Lufthansa reported that 2023 profits doubled on booming demand, with a net profit of 1.67 billion Euros ($1.82 billion), substantially higher than a figure of 791 million euros in 2022.

That marked a second straight year of profits for the group -- whose carriers include Lufthansa, Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines -- after two years of losses due to pandemic-related border closures.

They also took the opportunity to warn about the "damaging" impact of a wave of industrial action at the start of this year.

