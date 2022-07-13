Lufthansa Cancels 2,000 Flights Until End of Summer Due to Staff Shortages - Reports

German air carrier Lufthansa has canceled about 2,000 flights until the end of summer due to strikes and staff shortages, German media reported on Wednesday, citing an airline spokesperson

The cancellations, which are related to the current problems with staffing, will affect flights to the hub airports in Frankfurt and Munich, according to the Tagesschau news service.

Earlier in June, the airline's trade union demanded a monthly wage increase of at least 350 Euros ($353) to mitigate the effects of rising inflation. Lufthansa had previously canceled about 3,000 of its global flights in July and August, and then another 770 flights.

At the end of June, the German government voted for easing foreigner employment procedures for air carriers and airports, which have been facing understaffing for several weeks. Berlin reportedly plans to hire mainly Turkish citizens for assistant positions.