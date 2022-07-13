UrduPoint.com

Lufthansa Cancels 2,000 Flights Until End Of Summer Due To Staff Shortages - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Lufthansa Cancels 2,000 Flights Until End of Summer Due to Staff Shortages - Reports

German air carrier Lufthansa has canceled about 2,000 flights until the end of summer due to strikes and staff shortages, German media reported on Wednesday, citing an airline spokesperson

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) German air carrier Lufthansa has canceled about 2,000 flights until the end of summer due to strikes and staff shortages, German media reported on Wednesday, citing an airline spokesperson.

The cancellations, which are related to the current problems with staffing, will affect flights to the hub airports in Frankfurt and Munich, according to the Tagesschau news service.

Earlier in June, the airline's trade union demanded a monthly wage increase of at least 350 Euros ($353) to mitigate the effects of rising inflation. Lufthansa had previously canceled about 3,000 of its global flights in July and August, and then another 770 flights.

At the end of June, the German government voted for easing foreigner employment procedures for air carriers and airports, which have been facing understaffing for several weeks. Berlin reportedly plans to hire mainly Turkish citizens for assistant positions.

Related Topics

German Frankfurt Munich Berlin Hub June July August Media Government Employment

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Rioters ..

Sri Lankan Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Rioters Outside Parliament - Reports

2 minutes ago
 US, Israel Announce New Strategic High-Level Dialo ..

US, Israel Announce New Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology - White Hous ..

2 minutes ago
 KCCI seeks relief package, rehabilitation process ..

KCCI seeks relief package, rehabilitation process for rain-hit Karachi

2 minutes ago
 PM orders immediate restoration of Neelum Jhelum H ..

PM orders immediate restoration of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project

2 minutes ago
 US Oil, Fuel Stockpiles See Big Weekly Build, Sugg ..

US Oil, Fuel Stockpiles See Big Weekly Build, Suggesting Slack in Demand - Energ ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken Invites Abu Akleh Family to US for Direct ..

Blinken Invites Abu Akleh Family to US for Direct Talks - White House

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.