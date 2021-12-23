UrduPoint.com

Lufthansa Cancels About 33,000 Flights In Winter Schedule Due To Omicron - CEO

Lufthansa Cancels About 33,000 Flights in Winter Schedule Due to Omicron - CEO

German airline Lufthansa cancels about 10%, or 33,000, of its flights in the winter schedule due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the head of the concern Carsten Spohr said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) German airline Lufthansa cancels about 10%, or 33,000, of its flights in the winter schedule due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the head of the concern Carsten Spohr said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung.

"From mid-January to February, we are witnessing a sharp drop in the number of bookings. Therefore, in the winter schedule, we must cancel 33,000, or about 10% of flights," Spohr said.

There is a lack of passengers, first of all, on the domestic markets of the Lufthansa Group, specifically in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium, where the fifth wave of the pandemic is now beginning.

