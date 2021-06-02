Lufthansa Cancels Wednesday Flights From Moscow, St. Petersburg to Frankfurt, Says One-Off

German airline Lufthansa on Wednesday canceled its flights from Moscow and St. Petersburg to Frankfurt and back, the airline's spokesperson told Sputnik, adding that it was an isolated incident

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) German airline Lufthansa on Wednesday canceled its flights from Moscow and St. Petersburg to Frankfurt and back, the airline's spokesperson told Sputnik, adding that it was an isolated incident.

"Today, we canceled the flights Frankfurt-Petersburg and Frankfurt-Moscow and back, this is a one-time incident," the spokesperson said adding that the cancellation was prompted by inability to receive permission from the relevant authorities.

The official did not specify whether it was Russia or Germany that refused to allow the flights.

According to the airline's official statement, the passengers were informed about the flights being canceled and were issued apologies for the inconvenience.