Lufthansa Extends Beirut Flight Suspension To End February
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) German airline group Lufthansa said Wednesday it was extending the suspension of flights to Beirut until the end of February amid intensifying fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Lufthansa flights to Beirut had already been suspended until November 30.
It also said on Wednesday it would extend the suspension of services to the Iranian capital Tehran to the end of January. They had previously been halted until October 31.
Lufthansa group -- whose carriers also include Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines -- has repeatedly modified its schedule in recent months due to heightened tensions in the middle East, as have other carriers.
It announced earlier this week it was extending the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv in Israel until November 10.
