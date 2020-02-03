Lufthansa Extends Flights to China Suspension to February 28 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

German airline Lufthansa and its subsidiaries, SWISS and Austrian Airlines, are extending the flights to China suspension to February 28 amid the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) German airline Lufthansa and its subsidiaries, SWISS and Austrian Airlines, are extending the flights to China suspension to February 28 amid the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said on Monday.

"The safety of passengers and employees is a top priority for the Lufthansa Group.

After thoroughly evaluating all currently available information on the corona virus, Lufthansa Group has decided to suspend its Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines flights to/from Beijing and Shanghai until February 28 with immediate effect. Initially the flights had been suspended until February 9. Nanjing, Shenyang and Qingdao will not be served until the end of the winter timetable on March 28," Lufthansa Group said in a statement.

Flights to and from Hong Kong will continue as scheduled, according to the statement.