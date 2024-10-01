Open Menu

Lufthansa Extends Suspension Of Beirut Flights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) German airline group Lufthansa said Tuesday it had extended its suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv, citing "the current situation in the middle East".

Flights to Beirut will now be suspended up to and including November 30, while those to Tel Aviv will be cancelled until October 31, the group said in a statement. Flights to Tehran remain cancelled until October 14.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," the group added.

The Lufthansa group -- whose carriers also include Swiss Air, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines -- has repeatedly modified its flight schedule in recent months due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, as have other airlines.

The Israeli army said its troops were locked in fierce clashes in Lebanon after launching a ground offensive Tuesday, escalating the conflict against Hezbollah after a week of air strikes that killed hundreds.

Following the example of its parent company, Swiss Air said the extension of its flight suspensions was "intended to provide more predictability for both our passengers and our crews".

Related Topics

Army German Company Brussels Tehran Beirut Lebanon Middle East October November

Recent Stories

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

8 minutes ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

16 minutes ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

25 minutes ago
 Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

31 minutes ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

33 minutes ago
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

36 minutes ago
 Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

39 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

1 hour ago
 Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

2 hours ago
 HEC approves LIRA research journal

HEC approves LIRA research journal

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From World