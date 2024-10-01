Lufthansa Extends Suspension Of Beirut Flights
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) German airline group Lufthansa said Tuesday it had extended its suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv, citing "the current situation in the middle East".
Flights to Beirut will now be suspended up to and including November 30, while those to Tel Aviv will be cancelled until October 31, the group said in a statement. Flights to Tehran remain cancelled until October 14.
"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," the group added.
The Lufthansa group -- whose carriers also include Swiss Air, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines -- has repeatedly modified its flight schedule in recent months due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, as have other airlines.
The Israeli army said its troops were locked in fierce clashes in Lebanon after launching a ground offensive Tuesday, escalating the conflict against Hezbollah after a week of air strikes that killed hundreds.
Following the example of its parent company, Swiss Air said the extension of its flight suspensions was "intended to provide more predictability for both our passengers and our crews".
Recent Stories
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..
Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home
HEC approves LIRA research journal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
China's installed new energy capacity sees expansion2 minutes ago
-
Defiant history-maker Zhang Shuai powers into Beijing last eight12 minutes ago
-
AlUla World archaeology conference to explore challenges, future of nomadic societies12 minutes ago
-
Quality of Life Program achieves ISO certification for legal risk management12 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia joins world in marking International Translation Day12 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ministry of Finance announces Pre-Budget statement for FY 202522 minutes ago
-
US dockworkers launch strike after labor contract expires32 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister, Lebanese Foreign Minister discuss recent developments in the Lebanese Arena32 minutes ago
-
It's good to talk: UK Tories reflect on election loss and the future32 minutes ago
-
10 students killed in school bus fire during sightseeing trip in Thailand42 minutes ago
-
Stem cell therapy brings new hope to cat at risk of blindness42 minutes ago
-
Search for 28 missing continues as death toll from Nepal floods climbs to 21742 minutes ago