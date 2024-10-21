Lufthansa extends suspension of Tel Aviv flights to Nov 10

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) German airline group Lufthansa said Monday it was extending the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv to November 10 as Israel is at war in Gaza and Lebanon.

It added that the group's Eurowings airline also "will extend the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv up to and including November 30".

The Lufthansa group -- whose carriers also include Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines -- has repeatedly modified its flight schedule in recent months due to heightened tensions in the middle East, as have other carriers.