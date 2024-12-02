Lufthansa extends suspension of Tel Aviv flights to Jan 31

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) German airline group Lufthansa said Monday it was extending the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv to the end of January, as a fragile ceasefire held between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"All airlines of the Lufthansa Group will extend the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv up to and including 31 January 2025," the group said in a statement.

The Lufthansa group -- whose carriers include SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings -- has repeatedly modified its schedule in recent months due to heightened tensions in the middle East, as have other airlines.

The group's services to Tel Aviv had previously been suspended until at least December 15.

For flagship carrier Lufthansa, the stop had applied until the end of the year.

Lufthansa's flights to Tehran are also suspended until the end of January, while those to the Lebanese capital Beirut have been paused until end of February at least.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a US- and French-brokered truce that began on Wednesday last week after more than a year of cross-border exchanges of fire, and two months of all-out war, between Israel's military and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The ceasefire has reduced the level of fighting over the past five days, but Israel has hit Hezbollah targets it says were violating the truce.