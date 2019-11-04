UrduPoint.com
Lufthansa Faces 2-Day Cabin Crew Walkout

Mon 04th November 2019

German cabin crew union UFO on Monday called Lufthansa flight attendants to strike on Thursday and Friday after the flag carrier allegedly refused to discuss its demands

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) German cabin crew union UFO on Monday called Lufthansa flight attendants to strike on Thursday and Friday after the flag carrier allegedly refused to discuss its demands.

"Lufthansa cabin crew will walk out from midnight on Thursday, November 7, 2019 until 24:00 November 8, 2019," UFO deputy chair Daniel Flohr was quoted as saying in a statement.

The strike aims to ground all Lufthansa flights from and to Germany. On Friday, flight attendants are asked to march on the Lufthansa Aviation Center, the company's headquarters in Frankfurt.

The union called for a Lufthansa strike on October 20 but canceled it after the airline agreed to a 2-percent pay raise for cabin crew. Four of its daughter companies went on with strike action.

