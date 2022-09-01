UrduPoint.com

Lufthansa Grounds 'Almost All' Domestic Flights Over German Pilots' Strike

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Lufthansa Grounds 'Almost All' Domestic Flights Over German Pilots' Strike

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Lufthansa said it will ground almost all of its domestic flights to and from Munich and Frankfurt hubs on Friday in response to the pilots' decision to walk off the job over failed pay negotiations.

"As a result of the strike action announced by Cockpit union, Lufthansa must cancel almost all flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich," the German flag-carrier said in a statement.

A total 800 Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo flights will be grounded from 00:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Friday (from 22:01 GMT on Thursday to 21:59 on Friday), with more cancellations expected on Thursday evening and over the weekend.

The company said the strike action would affect some 130,000 passengers planning getaways for the weekend and regional holidays. Low-cost flights operated by Lufthansa's subsidiaries Eurowings and Eurowings Discover will not be canceled.

The airline said it regretted unionists' decision to reject its "very good and socially balanced offer" of a 900-euro ($900) increase to the pilots' base salary. Cockpit demands a 5.5% pay raise this year and inflation adjustments in 2023, among other measures that would raise payroll costs for Lufthansa by more than 40%.

Related Topics

Holidays German Company Job Frankfurt Munich All From P

Recent Stories

Int’l community pledges support to help flood vi ..

Int’l community pledges support to help flood victims: FO Spokesperson

19 minutes ago
 Footballer Maria Khan excited to represent Pakista ..

Footballer Maria Khan excited to represent Pakistan at international level

23 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddha’s INR100 c ..

Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddha’s INR100 crores losses by himself 

60 minutes ago
 HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

1 hour ago
 Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on ..

Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.