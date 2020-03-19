UrduPoint.com
Lufthansa Group Cuts Flights By 95% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:45 PM

Lufthansa Group Cuts Flights by 95% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany's Lufthansa Group aviation company is cutting its flights by 95 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the majority of its planes currently unused, the company said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Germany's Lufthansa Group aviation company is cutting its flights by 95 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the majority of its planes currently unused, the company said on Thursday.

The carrier has been canceling flights since February as the countries throughout the world have restricted entry to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

"The relief flight schedule runs until April 19 and only provides for a total of about five percent of the originally planned program. Around 700 of the Lufthansa Group's 763 aircraft will be temporarily parked," Lufthansa said in a statement.

The airline group is also organizing relief flights across the world to return people to their home countries.

"In close consultation with the governments of their home countries and on behalf of tour operators, Lufthansa Group airlines are currently offering around 140 special relief flights. More than 20,000 passengers are thus flying home with Lufthansa, Eurowings, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Edelweiss. The figures alone include the special flights that were firmly planned until yesterday. Numerous other special flights will follow in the next few days," the conglomerate added.

The company is also considering using its passenger aircraft for cargo flights.

