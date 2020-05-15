Lufthansa Group Plans to Cover Over 130 Destinations Worldwide by End of June

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The Lufthansa Group aviation company plans to offer 1,800 weekly flights to more than 130 global destinations to customers from the end of June, the group said in a press release on Thursday.

Germany, France and Austria, among others, have already announced plans to start relaxing border controls from mid-June, as the spread of COVID-19 is slowing in most European countries.

"With over 106 destinations in Germany and Europe and more than 20 intercontinental destinations, the range of flights on offer for all travellers will be greatly expanded by the end of June.

The first batch of flights will be available for reservation in the booking systems today, 14 May. By the end of June, the Lufthansa Group airlines plan to offer around 1,800 weekly roundtrips to more than 130 destinations worldwide." the airline group said in a press release.

Lufthansa is planning to resume flights from Frankfurt, Dublin, Vienna, Brussels, Zurich, Bucharest, Kiev, and Krakow, among others. The rest of the airlines which are part of the group, including SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, have also announced the resumption of flights to different destinations.