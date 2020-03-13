Lufthansa Intends to Request Government Support Due to COVID-19 - Reports

German flag carrier Lufthansa plans to request state support due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) German flag carrier Lufthansa plans to request state support due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, media reported on Friday.

According to Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper, the decision is based on the company's need for a loan to replenish available liquidity. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr in a video statement to employees said that negotiations on possible state support were underway, and a representative of the company confirmed this information to the newspaper.

Later on Friday, Spohr is expected to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on the economy.

Last week, Lufthansa decided to reduce its flight capacity by up to 50 percent in the coming weeks due to the pandemic.

Germany is among the European countries with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases some 2,400 people have tested positive and five have died as of Friday. As part of its measures to contain the spread of the disease, the government has recommended that all mass public gatherings be suspended.